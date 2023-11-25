Canada and EU reiterate support for Ukraine

ST. JOHN'S (Canada) (AFP) – The leaders of Canada and the European Union reiterated strong support at a summit Friday for Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion, with new military assistance announced by Ottawa.

"We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the two sides said in a statement as they met in Newfoundland on Canada's east coast.

They also said they "will work to address Ukraine's immediate military and defense needs and ensure Ukraine has the long-term security commitments needed."

At a press conference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will boost aid to Ukraine by donating 11,000 assault rifles and nine million rounds of ammunition.

Since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, Canada has pledged Can$ 2.4 billion ($1.8 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said "we are ready to do more in the weeks to come."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Canada as having backed Ukraine even before the war.

She cited Canadian programs to train the military in pro-Western Ukraine and said this had been key in fighting the invasion.

"You have been at Ukraine's side already before Russia's aggression," she said.

Von der Leyen said the EU has now trained 30,000 Ukrainian troops out of its goal of 40,000, and that the EU will soon disclose what it plans to do with Russian assets it has seized in response to the invasion.

