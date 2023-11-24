Taiwan opposition parties name VP candidates after unity talks collapse

Live

World

The Kuomintang chose media personality Jaw Shaw-kong and Taiwan People's Party selected Cynthia Wu

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan's two main opposition parties on Friday named their vice presidential candidates after talks about running a joint ticket to take on the ruling party failed.

The largest opposition party the Kuomintang chose media personality Jaw Shaw-kong, while the much smaller Taiwan People's Party selected one of its lawmakers, Cynthia Wu.
 

