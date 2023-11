Mediator Qatar says truce in Gaza to start on Friday

World World Mediator Qatar says truce in Gaza to start on Friday

Mediator Qatar says truce in Gaza to start on Friday

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 19:49:32 PKT

DOHA (Reuters) - A truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will start on Friday at 7 am, with a the first batch of hostages to be released at 4 pm, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Majed Al-Ansari told reporters in Doha the lists of all civilians that would be released from Gaza had been agreed.