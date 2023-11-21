Breaking: Two reporters killed near border with Israel - Lebanon state news agency

World World Breaking: Two reporters killed near border with Israel - Lebanon state news agency

The agency said the incident took place near the town of Tir Harfa, about a mile from the border

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Nov 2023 15:33:56 PKT

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Two journalists and a third person were killed by a rocket strike near Lebanon's border with Israel on Tuesday, the Lebanese state news agency reported.

The agency said the incident took place near the town of Tir Harfa, about a mile from the Israeli frontier. It gave no further details.

Iran-aligned al-Mayadeen TV said that Israel targeted its crew covering the events in the south and that resulted in the death of reporter Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih al-Maamari.

