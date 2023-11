Ukraine's Zelenskiy says UK Foreign Secretary Cameron visits Kyiv

Zelenskiy made the announcement in a post on the Telegram

Thu, 16 Nov 2023 15:15:30 PKT

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Cameron had arrived in Kyiv on his first working visit abroad.

Zelenskiy made the announcement in a post on the Telegram messaging app, where he posted a short video of the two meeting.