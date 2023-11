At least 70 killed in attack on northern Burkina Faso village on Nov 5: prosecutor

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 23:53:34 PKT

DAKAR (Reuters) - At least 70 civilians have been killed, mainly elderly people and children, in an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso on Nov 5, the country's prosecutor said in a statement on Monday.