Russian state news agencies withdraw news alerts about Russian troop regrouping

World World Russian state news agencies withdraw news alerts about Russian troop regrouping

Russian state news agencies withdraw news alerts about Russian troop regrouping

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 15:52:09 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state news agencies RIA and TASS on Monday withdrew news alerts saying Russian forces in Ukraine had regrouped east of the Dnipro River.

The RIA news agency had quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying that troops were being moved to “more favourable positions” east of the Dnipro.