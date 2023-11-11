Live
CWC 2023
43rd Match
43rd Match
10:00 AM PKT
Yet to bat
AUS
vs
BAN
*120/2 (20.1 ov)
War in Gaza
Israel faces pressure over Gaza deaths as fighting rages near hospitals

In-focus

Granddaughter of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh martyred in Israeli bombing

World

Ruaa Haniyeh was a medical student at the Islamic University of Gaza

GAZA (Web Desk) - The granddaughter of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, was martyred in an Israeli bombardment. Ruaa Haniya was a medical student at the Islamic University of Gaza.

Rui Haniyeh was the granddaughter of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of Hamas’ political arm and one of the group’s most influential leaders. She was a medical student at the Islamic University of Gaza.

She was martyred in the Israeli attack on Baraq School. Twenty-five Palestinians have been martyred in the attack so far. On the other hand, accounts linked to the Palestinian resistance organization also confirmed the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh’s granddaughter.

International



