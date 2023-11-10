State Dept OKs sale of Abrams tanks to Romania for estimated $2.53 billion - Pentagon

Congress can oppose sale, though that is almost certainly not going to happen with 3 NATO nations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US State Department has approved a potential sale of Abrams main battle tanks to Romania for an estimated $2.53 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The potential sale was announced on the website of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). However, Congress can oppose the sale, though that is almost certainly not going to happen with three NATO nations.

The agreement would cover the 54 tanks, as well as four M88A2 HERCULES Combat Recovery Vehicles, four M1110 Joint Assault Bridges and a whole host of other support equipment — including 5,940 120mm M1147 High Explosive, Multipurpose, Tracer (HEMP-T) cartridges and 4,230 120mm M1002 Target Practice Multipurpose, Tracer (TPMP-T) cartridges.

General Dynamics Land Systems is the prime contractor, although more than a dozen other firms are listed on the DSCA announcement.

“The proposed sale will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations,” DSCA wrote in its announcement. “Romania will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

