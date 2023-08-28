Sara's grandfather says his son will soon surrender

(Web Desk) – The grandfather of a 10-year-old British-Pakistani girl who was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, has claimed that her fugitive father will soon hand himself in to police in Pakistan.

Urfan Sharif, 41, fled Britain a day before the body of his daughter Sara Sharif was found from his house on August 10.

Urfan’s father, Muhammad Sharif, 68, told The Mirror, from his home in Jhelum that his son and his wife were ready to surrender soon.

He said he wanted his son to surrender as the privacy of his family here was in jeopardy due to frequent police visits.

He claimed that he had not seen his son since his arrival in Pakistan and has no idea where Urfan is and how Sara died.

THE MANHUNT

Khurram Ali, a senior police official in Rawalpindi, who is leading the country-wide manhunt for the three, told the Mail on Sunday that Urfan would be arrested soon.

He said police have traced a mobile phone SIM card which was registered under the name of Urfan and was being used by someone in Jhelum.

An international manhunt was launched after police discovered Sara’s body following a phone call made by her father Urfan.

Urfan, his wife Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled the UK a day before her body was found.

Sara's grieving mother Olga Sharif wants her father arrested and answer how she died.

She told The Sun until he [Urfan] is arrested “I can't have any sense of closure or security.”

