India's met office issues alert as Biparjoy cyclone continues to intensify

The cyclone will bring thunderstorms and strong wind in Indian Gujarat in the next five days

12 June,2023 11:05 am

NEW DELHI – The Biparjoy cyclone, which turned into extremely severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, is likely to cross Saurashtra, Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Pakistan’s Karachi on June 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning.

The IMD said the as the cyclone continued to intensify the wind speed could reach 150 kmph from current 125-135 kmph

"Very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into an Extremely Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 165 to 175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph and lay about 580 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 480 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka, 610 km south-southwest of Naliya and 780 km south of Karachi," an Indian media outlet quoted IMD as having said.

Experts said Biparjoy’s slow movement had raised concerns about weak monsoon conditions till at least mid-June over interior parts in India.

In its latest forecast, the met office said the Biparjoy will head towards north-northeastwards gradually during the next 24 hours, before moving north-north-westward during the subsequent three days.

