Fighting resumes in Sudan's capital after 24-hour truce expires

Witnesses said fighting resumed soon after the ceasefire expired at 0400 GMT in the city of Omdurman

11 June,2023 11:36 am

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Clashes and artillery fire were reported in parts of Sudan's capital early on Sunday soon after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had brought a brief lull in eight weeks of fighting between rival military factions.

Witnesses said fighting had resumed soon after the ceasefire expired at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) in the north of Omdurman, one of three adjoining cities, along with Khartoum and Bahri, which make up the capital around the confluence of the River Nile.

Residents said there had been artillery fire in the Sharq el-Nil area on the eastern outskirts of the capital, while blasts and clashes were reported in Khartoum.

War between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition towards civilian rule.

Meanwhile, intercommunal fighting in a camp for displaced people in the northern part of South Sudan has killed 13 people, the United Nations mission running the camp says.

The clashes between two ethnic communities living in the camp in Upper Nile State’s capital, Malakal, first erupted on Thursday when a man was stabbed to death.

“Initial reports to the mission indicated that at least three persons have been killed and more than 20 injured with some of them receiving treatment at the mission’s hospital,” a spokesperson for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Ben Malor, said in a statement on Friday.

“Later in the day, 10 more people were confirmed dead in other facilities.”

The camp is home to at least 50,000 people. Its number has been fluctuating since the first group of people came there at the start of a civil war in 2013.