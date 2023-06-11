Taiwan says 10 Chinese warplanes cross strait's median line

Taiwan says 10 Chinese warplanes cross strait's median line

Taiwan activated its defence systems after 37 Chinese military aircraft flew into its airspace

11 June,2023 11:25 am

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Ten Chinese air force planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, while four Chinese ships were carrying out joint readiness combat patrols, the island's defence ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan activated its defence systems after reporting 37 Chinese military aircraft flying into the island's air defence zone, some of which then flew into the western Pacific, in Beijing's latest mass air incursion.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has over the past three years regularly flown its air force into the skies near the island, though not into Taiwan's territorial air space.