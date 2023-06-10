Palestinian President Abbas to visit China next week
China has expressed readiness to play role for peace talks between Israel and Palestine
BEIJING (Web Desk) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit China next week on the invitation of President Xi Jinping.
In a statement, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Mahmoud Abbas will make four-day visit from 13th of this month.
Earlier, in a phone call with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that Beijing supports the resumption of talks as soon as possible.
