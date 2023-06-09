Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque blast

In-focus

(Reuters) - Islamic State on Friday claimed responsibility for an explosion inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan the day before, the militant group said in a statement.

The blast inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 11 people during the funeral of the Taliban's provincial deputy governor, who died in an attack earlier this week, officials said. 

