Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque blast

09 June,2023 10:02 pm

(Reuters) - Islamic State on Friday claimed responsibility for an explosion inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan the day before, the militant group said in a statement.

The blast inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 11 people during the funeral of the Taliban's provincial deputy governor, who died in an attack earlier this week, officials said.