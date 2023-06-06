Finland says to expel nine Russian diplomats

06 June,2023 07:55 pm

OSLO (Reuters) - Finland will expel nine diplomats working at the Russian embassy in Helsinki, accusing them of working on intelligence missions, the Finnish president's office said on Tuesday.

"Their actions are contrary to the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations," the president's office said in a statement, adding that it would inform the Russian ambassador of the expulsions.

The decision was made at a meeting between Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and the country's ministerial committee on foreign and security policy.