Finnish coalition talks edge forward with progress on migration, climate

26 May,2023 10:32 pm

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Coalition talks took a step forward in Finland on Friday when Petteri Orpo, likely future prime minister, said the four negotiating parties had found common ground on immigration and climate policies.

"I am very pleased with the solution and hope we can quickly solve remaining matters," said Orpo, who has opted to form a right-wing coalition after his National Coalition Party took the most seats in April 2 elections.

The negotiators set aside this week to draft immigration and climate policies at the request of nationalist Finns party leader Riikka Purra whose party demands curbs to immigration and wants to delay Finland's carbon neutrality goal from 2035.