Iftar Timings Mar 24 - Ramazan 2
LHR
06:18 PM
KHI
06:46 PM
ISB
06:25 PM
PWR
06:31 PM
QTA
06:48 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

At least seven killed in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine - officials

At least seven killed in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine - officials

World

Emergency services said five civilians were killed in Kostiantynivka.

KYIV, (Reuters) - Overnight Russian missile strikes and shelling killed at least seven civilians in northern and eastern Ukraine, regional officials said on Friday.

Emergency services said five civilians were killed in Kostiantynivka in the eastern region of Donetsk region, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said two were killed and seven wounded following intense shelling of Bilopillia in the northern region of Sumy. 

Related Topics
International



Related News