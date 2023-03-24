Iftar Timings Mar 24 - Ramazan 2
LHR
06:18 PM
KHI
06:46 PM
ISB
06:25 PM
PWR
06:31 PM
QTA
06:48 PM
France ready for King Charles's visit - Interior Minister

World

"We are ready to welcome him in excellent conditions," Darmanin told CNews TV.

PARIS, (Reuters) - France is ready to welcome Britain's King Charles during his state visit despite protests against pension reforms, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

"We are extremely focused. We are ready to welcome him in excellent conditions," Darmanin told CNews TV.

A Buckingham Palace source said earlier this week the protests could impact the logistics of the visit, Charles' first since becoming monarch. 

