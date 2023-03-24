France ready for King Charles's visit - Interior Minister

World World France ready for King Charles's visit - Interior Minister

"We are ready to welcome him in excellent conditions," Darmanin told CNews TV.

24 March,2023 12:55 pm

PARIS, (Reuters) - France is ready to welcome Britain's King Charles during his state visit despite protests against pension reforms, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

"We are extremely focused. We are ready to welcome him in excellent conditions," Darmanin told CNews TV.

A Buckingham Palace source said earlier this week the protests could impact the logistics of the visit, Charles' first since becoming monarch.