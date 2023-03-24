Dozens injured in Hong Kong after buses collide with truck

24 March,2023 11:53 am

HONG KONG, (Reuters) - Dozens of people, some of them students, were injured on Friday in Hong Kong after four large buses collided with a truck in a district in the northeast of the financial hub.

Broadcaster TVB said nearly 100 people were injured, half of them students. Television footage showed students in school uniform sitting on the road as they were assisted by first aid officers.

Police told Reuters they were investigating the incident but could not immediately give further details.