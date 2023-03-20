Finland on top, Pakistan 103rd happiest nation

World World Finland on top, Pakistan 103rd happiest nation

classified on factors of hope, human potential, and impact of environment on lives

20 March,2023 08:36 pm

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - A list of the happiest and most contented nations around the world has been released. Finland stands first, Denmark at second and Switzerland at third.

According to details, Pakistan was ranked 103rd, while India, alarmingly, was ranked 136th in the countries surveyed. Among the world's unhappiest nations, Afghanistan, a war on terror hit area, ranks first followed by Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

The world’s happiest nations were classified on the basis of hope, human potential, and the impact of the environment on lives.