N.Korea criticises US, UN Sec-Gen for highlighting human rights abuses - KCNA

19 March,2023 01:19 pm

SEOUL, (Reuters) - North Korea said on Sunday the United States had violated its sovereignty by bringing up human rights conditions in the country at a meeting at the United Nations, state media KCNA reported.

The country also accused U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres of 'adding fuel to the fire' in the Korean peninsula amid growing tensions, the media said.