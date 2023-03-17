India to spend 8.5$ billion for acquisition of defense equipment

World World India to spend 8.5$ billion for acquisition of defense equipment

India to spend 8.5$ billion for acquisition of defense equipment

17 March,2023 09:31 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Indian defense ministry on Friday approved to spend 8.5 billion dollars for acquisition of missiles, helicopters, artillery guns and artillery system.

According to International Media, India’s ministry of defense, in a statement announced that council for approving the acquisition of Arms for the Indian army approved orders worth 8.5 billion dollars, all orders would be given to Indian companies.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Rs560 billion were approved for the Indian Navy, including 200 additional BrahMos missiles, 50 utility helicopters and electronic warfare systems for the Navy.

Long-range missiles were approved for the Air Force, while 155mm 52 caliber cannons were approved for the army. Procurement of other powerful vehicles including cannon towing vehicles for the army were also approved.