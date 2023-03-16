Alfred William Best enters the circle of Islam

World World Alfred William Best enters the circle of Islam

Sunday Times UK included Alfie in the list of Britain's richest people.

16 March,2023 03:33 pm

LONDON (Web Desk) - Alfred William Best, aka Alfie Best, a well-known and richest businessman of Great Britain, converted to Islam.

According to a foreign news agency, Alfred William Best, the current chairman of the mobile home park company Wyldecrest Parks and one of the richest people in the world, has also entered the circle of Islam.

A few months ago, Alfie Best shared a picture from a mosque with the caption, " Allah guides, none can misguide. Whoever He misguides, none can guide "

Recently Alfie Best shared a video of himself with the caption, All Praise to God… Alhamdulillah.

According to reports, in 2019, Sunday Times UK included Alfie in the list of Britain's richest people.

It should be noted that Alfie started his business from a phone shop in 1990 and now he is one of the richest people in Britain.