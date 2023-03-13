China's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week - sources

13 March,2023 01:09 pm

(Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia's capital, Moscow, to meet his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Kremlin declined to comment.

No other details were immediately available.

The sources briefed on the matter declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue.