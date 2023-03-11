Blast hits Afghanistan's northern Balkh province - police

Taliban authorities investigating explosion that killed provincial governor at his office Thursday

11 March,2023 12:37 pm

KABUL, (Reuters) - A blast hit the capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Saturday, police said, days after an explosion claimed by Islamic State killed the province's governor.

"A blast has taken placed in the second police district of Balkh.... We will share details later," said Mohamad Asif Waziri, Balkh's police spokesperson, adding they did not expect the number of casualties to be high but were still investigating.

Taliban authorities are investigating an explosion that killed the provincial governor and two others at his office on Thursday.