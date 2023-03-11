Hay airdropped to cows stranded in California snow

Winter storms and heavy snowfall have made it difficult for ranchers to reach their cattle.

11 March,2023 11:57 am

(Reuters) - California's National Guard airdropped bales of hay to cows stranded in the snow in the state's Humboldt County on Wednesday (March 8).

Winter storms and heavy snowfall have made it difficult for ranchers to reach their cattle, local media reported.

US President Joe Biden on Friday declared an emergency in California, ordering federal assistance to help local, tribal and state officials respond to the severe weather.