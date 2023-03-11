US ambassador rejects US military action in Mexico

(Reuters) - US military intervention in Mexico is unnecessary, US ambassador Ken Salazar to the country said on Friday (March 10), following calls from some Republican lawmakers after two Americans were killed and two others kidnapped in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas.

Salazar said in a news conference an American army deployment in Mexico would not resolve the issue of cartels but a joint work between Mexico and the US.

Mexican authorities informed five purported Mexican drug cartel members have been arrested over the kidnapping and killing of Americans in the border state of Tamaulipas on the same day.

Two Americans and a Mexican woman died after gunmen opened fire in broad daylight on a group of four US citizens soon after they had driven into the city of Matamoros from Texas on March 3. All four Americans were subsequently abducted. By the time officials found the Americans on Monday, two were dead.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday (March 9) rebuked calls from some US lawmakers advocating military action in Mexico against drug cartels, describing the proposals as threats to Mexican sovereignty.

Salazar took part of a meeting on Thursday (March 9) between the Mexican government and the US Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall to coordinate efforts against illicit fentanyl production and trafficking.