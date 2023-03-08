Google doodle rejoices International women's Day

08 March,2023 12:18 pm

(Web Desk) - The International Women’s Day is commemorated globally every year on March 08 to honour women across the globe and celebrate womanhood.

Google also wished a happy International Women's Day to women across the globe with a doodle for supporting each other across all aspects of life. This year's doodle for the day is based on the idea of the support of women for women.

The art is illustrated by Doodle Artist, Alyssa Winans. It depicts the women of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of all women, women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights, the female primary caregivers to people of all walks of life, and women are critical support systems for each other in motherhood.

"The vignettes within each 'GOOGLE' letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life," the tech-giant says.

Sharing her thoughts behind the illustration, Winans said that keeping this year's theme in mind, she worked on reflecting on all the ways she has experienced support from other women in her life.

She, however, said that the entire range of what being a woman is about can't be captured by the life experiences of a single person as there is a lot more about women and womanhood.

Women were beginning to hit the streets en masse across the globe on Wednesday to defend rights that are coming under increasing attack.

To mark International Women's Day, capitals across the world are hosting marches, rallies and demonstrations, including Madrid, Thailand and Indonesia.

With the Taliban government's banning of women from universities in Afghanistan, Iran's repression of the Mahsa Amini protests, new US restrictions on abortion rights and the Ukraine war's impact on women, there are many reasons to protest.

Global progress on women's rights is "vanishing before our eyes," UN chief Antonio Guterres warned on Monday, saying gender equality would take another three centuries to achieve.

"Women's rights are being abused, threatened, and violated around the world," he added, pointing to Afghanistan, where "women and girls have been erased from public life".