Taiwan cautions over China's military launching sudden entry

In case of Chinese intrusion, island is ready to shoot first shot, warns Taipei's defence minister

07 March,2023 06:23 am

TAIPEI (Web Desk) - As tensions in the Taiwan Strait increase, Taiwan's defence minister cautioned that the country must be on guard against a "sudden incursion" by the Chinese military into areas near to its borders.

In recent years, China has increased its military operations in the vicinity of Taiwan, including nearly daily air force intrusions within the island's air defence identification zone.

Though Chinese military are 44.4 kilometers (24 nautical miles) from Taiwan's shore, the island has not recorded any incidents involving Chinese forces into this area. But, last year a civilian drone that was flying near an islet off the Chinese coast violated its airspace and was shot down.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) might find justifications to enter areas close to Taiwan's territorial air and sea space, according to Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng in response to questions from lawmakers in parliament. Beijing is enraged by Taiwan's increased military exchanges with the US.

He warned that the PLA may "suddenly enter" Taiwan's contiguous zone, which the island defines as being 22 kilometers (12 nautical miles) from its shore.

Chiu stated, "[I] make these statements explicitly this year, implying they are making such preparations. In the future, they would resort to force if necessary.

Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, responded by saying that Beijing "would take forceful actions to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity" at a daily briefing.

Taiwan has said that if Chinese armed troops invade its territory, it will use its right to self-defense and launch a response.

After then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island the previous year, China conducted unprecedented military drills in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Chiu said that China was aiming to "create difficulties under a specific pretext," which might refer to visits by important foreign leaders to the island or Taiwan's regular military exchanges with other nations.

According to Chiu, the PLA sends roughly 10 planes or ships to regions close to Taiwan every day. Some do so over the Taiwan Strait's median line, which has long acted as an informal delineation.

According to Chiu, Taiwan has taken preparations to "shoot the first shot" if Chinese entities, such as drones or balloons, penetrate its territorial space since Beijing abandoned a tacit agreement on military activities in the Taiwan Strait.

China claims independent Taiwan as its own and has not rejected using force to seize control of it if necessary. Taiwan vehemently denies China's claims to sovereignty and asserts that only its citizens have the power to determine their future.

