Moon seen right above Kaaba

Moon coming right above Kaaba could help people accurately determine direction of Qibla, says expert

05 March,2023 06:39 am

MECCA (Dunya News) - The moon came just above the Kaaba for the first time during the year.

Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, has said that the moon coming right above to the Kaaba could help people accurately determine the direction of the Qibla in different parts of the world. The moon came over the Kaaba at 12:43 am Pakistani time which was the first and last time during 2023.

According to Arab media reports, large number of pilgrims sighted the scene of moo exactly above Kaaba.

