Kenya hit by nationwide power outage

World World Kenya hit by nationwide power outage

Kenya hit by nationwide power outage

04 March,2023 10:17 pm

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya was hit by a nationwide power blackout on Saturday evening caused by a "system disturbance", electricity distributor Kenya Power (KPLC.NR) said.

"We are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible," Kenya Power said in a statement.

Kenya Power is the country's sole electricity distributor and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) (KEGN.NR), which is the main producer.