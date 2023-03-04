Kenya hit by nationwide power outage
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya was hit by a nationwide power blackout on Saturday evening caused by a "system disturbance", electricity distributor Kenya Power (KPLC.NR) said.
"We are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible," Kenya Power said in a statement.
Kenya Power is the country's sole electricity distributor and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) (KEGN.NR), which is the main producer.