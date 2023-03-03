DOJ: Trump not immune from Capitol riot lawsuits

The US Supreme Court held in 1982 that presidents cannot be sued over their official acts.

03 March,2023 09:12 am

(Reuters) - The US Justice Department on Thursday urged an appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump's claim that he is automatically immune from lawsuits over his supporters' assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

STORY: The US Justice Department on Thursday said former President Donald Trump should not be automatically immune from lawsuits over the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

An appeals court is weighing whether or not Trump can be sued over his supporters' assault on the US Capitol.

Trump has argued that he was acting in his official capacity as president when he told a crowd of supporters he would never concede the 2020 election and to "fight like hell" ahead of the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

But a US District Judge had previously ruled that Trump's fiery speech on Jan. 6 did not fall within his official scope of duties, allowing the lawsuits to move forward.

Police officers and Democrats in Congress have filed several civil lawsuits over the riots,

While the Justice Department didn't say Thursday whether Trump's speech led to the riot, it told the court that "incitement of imminent private violence" would not fall within the scope of a president's official duties.

A lawyer for two Capitol police officers suing Trump said they were "pleased" with the DOJ’s position.

While, a Trump spokesperson said the courts "should rule in favor of President Trump in short order and dismiss these frivolous lawsuits."