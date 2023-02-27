Veteran actor Shahid survives accident in Toronto

27 February,2023 02:46 pm

TORONTO (Dunya News) – Senior actor Shahid remained unhurt in an accident in the Canadian city.

Sources said Shahid was going to attend an event at his friend’s place when his car collided with a heavy vehicle.

Social media was abuzz with the news about the accident and the veteran actor came up with a message, saying: “I am alright by the grace of the Higher Power and due to prayers of people.” He said his car met with an accident when he was going to lunch at his friend’s place.

It’s nothing short of a miracle that he remained unhurt, he said.