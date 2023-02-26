Russia's war on Ukraine latest: EU imposes fresh sanctions

26 February,2023 12:37 pm

(Reuters) - The European Union vowed to increase pressure on Moscow "until Ukraine is liberated" as it adopted a 10th package of sanctions on Russia on Saturday, a day after the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS

* Russia's senior diplomat to the United Nations accused the West on Sunday of "cowboy" methods and "arm twisting" of some countries during last week's United Nations General Assembly vote that demanding Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

* Finance chiefs of the world's largest economies strongly condemned Moscow on Saturday for its war on Ukraine, with only China and Russia itself declining to sign a joint statement.

* French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he will visit China in early April, in part to seek Chinese help with ending Russia's invasion.

* The United States marked the anniversary of the invasion with $2 billion in weaponry for Kyiv and new sanctions against Russia aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage war.

* Belarus, a small Russian ally bordering Ukraine, has as many as 1.5 million potential military personnel outside its armed forces, a senior official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

FIGHTING

* Ukraine's military said on Sunday that Russia conducted unsuccessful offensives near Yahidne over the past day, after Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured the village in eastern Ukraine near the focus on intense fighting.

* Ukraine’s armed forces said Russia keeps concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions along the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtar parts of the frontline.

* Reuters could not verify the battlefield accounts.

OIL

* Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, Daniel Obajtek, chief executive officer of Polish refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA, said on Saturday.

* Ukraine plans no more outages to ration electricity if there are no new Russian strikes and has been able to amass some power reserves, the energy minister said on Saturday, after months of interruptions caused by bombings.

ANNIVERSARY

* Ukrainians honoured their dead and vowed to fight on, while Russia said it was making battlefield gains in the east as its invasion entered a second year on Friday.

* In Moscow, there was a mixture of defiance and some sadness but no major public events to mark the anniversary.

