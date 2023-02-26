Motorhomes swept away as California riverbank crumbles in storm
World
Motorhomes swept away as California riverbank crumbles in storm
(Reuters) - A historic winter storm lashed southern California causing the Santa Clara River to wash out part of a hillside at a Valencia RV park.
In video from the scene on Saturday (February 25), large chunks of the embankment fall into the river, taking with it two recreational vehicles and a tree.
Park officials said at that time they were moving some of the vehicles away from the river to avoid any more damage.