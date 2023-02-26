Motorhomes swept away as California riverbank crumbles in storm

World World Motorhomes swept away as California riverbank crumbles in storm

Motorhomes swept away as California riverbank crumbles in storm

26 February,2023 11:06 am

(Reuters) - A historic winter storm lashed southern California causing the Santa Clara River to wash out part of a hillside at a Valencia RV park.

In video from the scene on Saturday (February 25), large chunks of the embankment fall into the river, taking with it two recreational vehicles and a tree.

Park officials said at that time they were moving some of the vehicles away from the river to avoid any more damage.