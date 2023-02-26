Voting for new Nigerian President amid enduring delays in pursuit of change

Voters looking for fresh start following years of escalating violence, misery under departing President

26 February,2023 02:43 am

KANO (Reuters) - Long wait times at several polling places during Nigeria's presidential election on Saturday did not prevent sizable throngs of voters looking for a fresh start following years of escalating violence and misery under departing President Muhammadu Buhari.

The most populous country in Africa is battling Islamic insurgencies in the northeast, a wave of kidnappings for ransom, clashes between herders and farmers, shortages of money, petrol and power as well as systemic corruption and poverty.

Reporters for Reuters witnessed a conflicted picture on election day, with some voting places shutting at the scheduled hour of 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) while others were still closed.

"I'll wait here before casting my ballot. What would happen if I didn't cast a vote? "asked 23-year-old Halima Sherif, whose voting location in Kano, Nigeria, had not yet opened when polls closed.

By the time it was time to tally the votes, some polling places were still accepting votes, while others had closed. Now, some voting was anticipated for Sunday.

Within five days of the election, a final count from all 36 states plus the federal capital Abuja was anticipated. Several states were anticipated to release results on Sunday. The National Assembly seats are also up for election.

On Saturday, there were reports of sporadic violent occurrences, albeit not on the same magnitude as in previous elections in this 200 million person nation.

The constitution allows Buhari, a retired army general, to serve for a maximum of eight years before stepping down. Nevertheless, he has not succeeded in enforcing his campaign promise to restore security and order to Nigeria, the continent's top oil producer.

According to INEC, its new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which uses biometric information to identify voters, would help prevent fraud. In some places, according to Reuters reporters, officials were having trouble getting the BVAS devices to work, but in other places the system was operating without any problems.



Analysts have cautioned there are still possibilities that cash-strapped voters might be exposed to vote-buying attempts by politicians despite INEC's measures.

