Kazakhstan supports Chinese plan to end Ukraine war ahead of Blinken visit

Kazakhstan, however, refused to back invasion, recognize Kremlin's annexation of four Ukrainian areas

26 February,2023 12:59 am

ASTANA (Web Desk) - Days before the US Secretary of State visits, Kazakhstan which is a close ally of Russia has pledged support for a Chinese plan to end the war in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry of Kazakhstan expressed its appreciation for China's stance on the political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The idea deserves support as helping to the halt of carnage, the ministry stated in a statement.

Kazakhstan, which has a 4,660-mile (7,500-kilometer) border with Russia, emphasized the significance of territorial integrity in China's strategy. While participating in a number of military and commercial ties with Russia, Kazakhstan has refused to back its invasion of Ukraine or recognize the Kremlin's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

In addition, it has voted against or abstained on UN resolutions criticizing Russia.

Next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan before heading to New Delhi for a conference of G20 foreign ministers that will also include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Western politicians have voiced skepticism toward China's 12-point statement advocating for a political solution of the issue but Ukraine and Russia have shown cautious support. The paper has urged all parties to help Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and restarting direct conversation as swiftly as possible.

