World World Ramazan likely to begin on March 23 in Saudi Arabia

23 February,2023 02:09 pm

SAUDI ARABIA (Web Desk) - According to the Arab media report, Dr Abdullah Al-Massand, a former professor of astronomy at Al-Qassim University in Saudi Arabia and deputy chairman of the Meteorological Society, said the first day of fasting this year is likely to be on Thursday, March 23.

Dr Abdullah Al-Musnad says this time Sha'ban will have 30 days because 29 Sha'ban, Tuesday (March 21), the moon will set about nine minutes before sunset. He further said the encounter of the moon and the sun would take place on the evening of 29 Sha'ban, March 21 at 8:23pm, so the first day of Ramazan is likely to be on 23rd.

Earlier, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, head of the Astronomical Association in the United Arab Emirates, also said the first fast of Ramazan this year was likely to be on Thursday, March 23, while Eidul Fitr is likely to be on Friday, April 21.

According to the Saudi government, the Ramazan moon will be seen at sunset on March 21.