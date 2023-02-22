Student set fire to college principal over a grade dispute in India

22 February,2023 08:41 pm

(Web Desk) - A former student of the college after a disagreement over grades, set fire to the principal in India.

Vimukta Sharman, the institution's female head, was set on fire by Ashutosh Srivastava, 24, according to the media.

The former student allegedly poured gasoline on the 54-year-old principal of the BM College of Pharmacy in Madhya Pradesh, central India, before setting her on fire.

When the incident occurred, the college was reportedly closed.

Sharman has been hospitalised and is in critical condition, according to the sources, Srivastava has been detained.

According to the police, Srivastava attempted suicide after the alleged crime by jumping into a nearby waterfall. He was rescued, but he received 40% burns. He is being treated for burns while in custody.

Four months prior to the incident, the student attempted to stab a college professor over the same issue of grades. As per the reports, he was arrested and later released on bail.