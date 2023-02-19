EU's Borrell supports Estonian proposal for EU joint ammunition purchases

EU's Borrell supports Estonian proposal for EU joint ammunition purchases

I completely agree with the Estonian prime minister's proposal: Borrell

19 February,2023 03:00 pm

MUNICH (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday he supported an Estonian proposal for the EU to buy ammunition on behalf of its members to help Ukraine.

Borrell made his comments to the Munich Security Conference after Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas outlined the proposal.

"I completely agree with the Estonian prime minister's proposal and we are working on that and it will work," Borrell said.