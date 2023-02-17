Elderly Turkish man donates his Umrah savings to earthquake victims

Elderly Turkish man donates his Umrah savings to earthquake victims

17 February,2023 05:58 pm

(Web Desk) - Mehmet Cakirhan, a 74-year-old Turkish man, gave the money he had saved to go on the Umrah pilgrimage to the Red Crescent to help victims of the earthquake that struck the region last on February 6.

The deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria have killed over 35,000 people. Thousands more have been injured and require medical and financial assistance.

Earlier, two sisters named Zainab and Elif were saved from under the rubble, days after the devastating earthquake.

As per the Arab media sources, the two sisters belonged to southern Turkiye and the rescue team found them, four days after the destruction.

While talking to the media, Elif said “She and her sister were on their bed sleeping when the floor started to shake. They thought it would stop after a while but the parts of the building started to fall and soon their room fell to the ground but somehow they both managed to crawl underneath the bed.

The other girl Zainab being traumatized elaborated how she was not able to sleep at all in the days when they were stuck under the debris. She was starved and felt thirsty a lot, though she was not able to move or scream.”

She added that the day when they were saved, they had already lost hope of surviving but someone saved them and it was such an unbelievable thing for them.

Even after they both managed to survive, they were shattered and broken as the rescuers have not been able to find their parents as of now.