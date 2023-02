Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Samar, Philippines region -EMSC

World World Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Samar, Philippines region -EMSC

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Samar, Philippines region -EMSC

15 February,2023 11:37 pm

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Samar, Philippines region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.