Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid: Palestinian medics

13 February,2023 02:18 pm

JERUSALEM (AP) - A Palestinian man was killed and at least seven others were injured Monday by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian officials said.

It was the latest death in a surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that shows no signs of slowing.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Amir Bustami, 21, was killed in the Israeli army raid.

Tensions have mounted for months as Israel has conducted nightly arrest raids in the West Bank. Some 30 people were killed in Israel by Palestinians in 2022, and at least 11 others in attacks so far in 2023.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, making it the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.