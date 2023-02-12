World Radio Day to be observed on Monday

The theme for this year's World Radio Day is Radio and Peace.

12 February,2023 02:01 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - World Radio Day will be observed across the globe including Pakistan on Monday to highlight the importance of radio as a key medium of educating the people, providing information and promoting freedom of expression across cultures.

Each year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) celebrates the World Radio Day by planning activities with broadcasters, organizations and communities around the world.

Radio is an important source of mass communication in the present era, which remains vital during war, peace, catastrophe and pandemic.