US to provide assistance for those affected in the Turkey earthquake

06 February,2023 10:18 am

(Reuters) - U.S. President Biden directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess response options to the most affected areas in the Turkey and Syria earthquake, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Sunday.

The United States is profoundly concerned by the reports of the destructive earthquake, he said.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing dozens, levelling buildings while people were still in their sleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus.

Local officials in Turkiye put the initial death toll at 53, although it threatened to climb substantially higher because it caught most people while they were still at home asleep.