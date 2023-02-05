Iran criticizes UN nuclear inspector over centrifuge report

World World Iran criticizes UN nuclear inspector over centrifuge report

Iran has altered link between two centrifuge clusters at FFEP to enrich uranium up to 60%, IAEA

05 February,2023 02:26 am

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iran criticizes UN nuclear inspector director Rafael Grossi after the organization voiced worries over clandestine modifications to equipment at its Fordo uranium enrichment complex.

The criticism follows the announcement by the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that he intends to travel to Tehran in February for talks with Iranian officials about increasing cooperation with the agency's operations in the midst of stalled talks to revive a historic agreement over Iran's nuclear program.

The IAEA said that Iran had significantly altered a link between two centrifuge clusters at the Fordo Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) that can enrich uranium to up to 60 percent without prior notification, AFP reported citing a classified assessment.

Macron issues a warning about Iran's nuclear program following his discussions with Netanyahu.

Later Iran claimed that an inspector had accidentally reported the alterations and that Grossi had nonetheless published the report even though the issue had been fixed. The United States and its allies criticized Iran's explanation as inadequate.

Chairman of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Mohamad Eslami said, "We issued a letter to the agency that an inspector made a mistake and produced an inaccurate report," official news agency IRNA stated. He called it "unprofessional and inappropriate" behavior, adding, "yet once again the director-general of the agency revealed this matter to the public."

Because this is unacceptable for his image and the agency, we hope that this behavior will end.

Two IR-6 centrifuge cascades were coupled in a manner that was significantly different from the mode of operation that Iran had disclosed to the agency during an unannounced Fordo inspection on January 21, according to the IAEA.

The report to member states also stated that since late last year, the two cascades have been utilized to create uranium that has been enriched up to 60%.

Concerning the manufacturing of highly enriched uranium, Iran has made a considerable modification in the design information of FFEP without alerting the agency in advance, according to Grossi's assessment.

The United States, Britain, France and Germany stated in a statement on Friday that Iran's reaction to the report was inadequate.

They declared, "Iranian assertions that this conduct was carried out in mistake are insufficient," adding, "Rather than Iran's alleged intentions we assess Iran's conduct based on the unbiased and factual reports of the IAEA."

Grossi stated his intention to travel to Tehran this month "for a much-needed political discussion, or reestablishment thereof, with Iran" to the European Parliament on January 24.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name for the Iran nuclear agreement, has reached a huge, enormous deadlock, according to the IAEA director.

After the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump, the accord with major international powers came to an end.

The deal was up for renewal in April 2021, but those talks have since stopped.

