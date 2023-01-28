Two Indian fighter jets crash after suspected mid-air collision in Madhya Pradesh

28 January,2023 12:34 pm

(Web Desk) – Two Indian fighter jets crashed in central state of Madhya Pradesh during a training exercise, Indian media reported on Saturday.

The Su-30, with two pilots on board, and Mirage 2000 with one pilot took off from the Gwalior Air Force base and met the accident. The air force has launched an investigation to determine whether a mid-air collision led to the crash.

Reports said the two pilots were said to be safe while an operation is underway to find the third pilot. Videos posted on social media show debris of the aircrafts on the ground.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed by Indian air force chief on crash of the two fighter planes.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe."