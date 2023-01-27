Ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death

Nichols, 29, passed away in hospital 3 days after being injured by 5 police officers who arrested him

(Reuters) - Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with murder of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who passed away three days after a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the prosecution.

Nichols, 29, passed away in a hospital three days after being injured by the five police officers who arrested him. Police body-worn camera footage of the traffic stop is anticipated to be made public by officials on Friday night, Reuters has reported.

At a news conference, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy remarked, "We are here today because of a tragedy that not only terribly hurts one family but also saddens us all."

According to Mulroy, the five Black cops are accused of official oppression, official malfeasance, aggravated assault, and second-degree murder.

They were identified by the Memphis Police Department on Friday as 24- to 32-year-olds Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith. Each person had worked for the department for between two and five years.

Last Saturday, they were fired from the force for breaking many departmental rules, including employing excessive force, neglecting to act, and failing to provide help. Records from the county jail revealed that they were brought into custody on Thursday morning.

Officers pepper sprayed Nichols during an incident that ensued after Nichols car was halted, according to Mulroy.

Nichols suffered critical injuries in another confrontation that took place nearby, according to Mulroy. An ambulance was summoned when Nichols complained of experiencing a shortness of breath, according to the first Memphis Police Department statement about the death and he was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition.

The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, David Rausch, expressed his disgust at what he had seen in the tapes taken by police officers wearing body cameras during the news conference. He declared, "What transpired here does not in any way reflect competent policing." "This was unwise. This was unlawful."

