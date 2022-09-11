Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid

Health ministry confirmed the death of the young man.

JENIN (AFP) - A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds Sunday, five days after being shot by the Israeli army during a home demolition in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed "the death of the young man, Hamad Mustafa Hussein Abu Jelda, 24, after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin camp a few days ago".

Security sources in Jenin told AFP that Abu Jelda had been shot during an Israeli army raid on Jenin camp last Tuesday to destroy the home of Raad Hazem.

A petition by Hazem’s family to prevent the demolition was rejected by Israel’s supreme court on May 30.

Human rights activists say Israel’s policy of demolishing the homes of suspected attackers amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.